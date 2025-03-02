Lifeguards Return To Pensacola Beach

Pensacola Beach lifeguards returned to the towers on Saturday for the 2025 season.

Initially, Casino Beach will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, shifting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Sunday, March 9. As summer approaches, staffing will increase to provide coverage at up to eight towers, which begin staffing Memorial Day weekend.

Pensacola Beach hired 26 new lifeguards and welcomed 48 returning lifeguards to a rigorous training program, including over 60 hours of open water training, emergency medical training and more.

Last season, Pensacola Beach Lifeguards performed 228 rescues from drowning and assisted swimmers experiencing distress. They also attended to 43 major medical incidents and assisted 39 patients for EMS transport. Lifeguards made contact with beachgoers over 500,241 times during the 2024 season, providing information about rip currents, beach condition flags and other safety tips.

“Our lifeguards are excited and eager to return to the towers on Saturday,” said Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood. “We’ve been training and preparing for the busy beach season ahead. We will begin by staffing the Casino Beach towers, and then open our remaining towers along Pensacola Beach, Quietwater Beach and Perdido Key. Our lifeguards are ready to welcome thousands of visitors and residents to this beautiful section of Florida.”

Pictured: A look out at Pensacola Beach from a lifeguard tower midday Saturday with a green flag and flat surf. The water temperature was 63 degrees. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.