FWC To Host Virtual Meeting This Week On Regulated Black Bear Hunting

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host a virtual public meeting this week to hear comments about potential options for regulated black bear hunting in Florida.

FWC wants to hear from the public about their thoughts on potential options for regulated black bear hunting and has scheduled a virtual public meeting on March 13 beginning at 5 p.m.

Those interested in attending the meeting can join on Teams by going to MyFWC.com/Hunting and clicking “Florida black bear.” The public can also email their comments to BearComments@MyFWC.com.

At its December 2024 Commission meeting, the FWC’s Bear Management Program gave Commissioners a 5-year update on implementing the 2019 Florida Black Bear Management Plan, highlighting recent bear management and research efforts. Following the presentation, the Commissioners directed staff to return to a future Commission meeting to propose options for implementing a potential bear hunt.

Pictured: The black bear, which was spotted near Jim Allen Elementary School in Cantonment was euthanized by FWC at the nearby Wild Oak Farm Apartments. NorthEscambia.com file photo.