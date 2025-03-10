FWC To Host Virtual Meeting This Week On Regulated Black Bear Hunting

March 10, 2025

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host a virtual public meeting this week to  hear comments about potential options for regulated black bear hunting in Florida.

FWC wants to hear from the public about their thoughts on potential options for regulated black bear hunting and has scheduled a virtual public meeting on March 13 beginning at 5 p.m.

Those interested in attending the meeting can join on Teams by going to MyFWC.com/Hunting and clicking “Florida black bear.” The public can also email their comments to BearComments@MyFWC.com.

At its December 2024 Commission meeting, the FWC’s Bear Management Program gave Commissioners a 5-year update on implementing the 2019 Florida Black Bear Management Plan, highlighting recent bear management and research efforts. Following the presentation, the Commissioners directed staff to return to a future Commission meeting to propose options for implementing a potential bear hunt.

Pictured: The black bear, which was spotted near Jim Allen Elementary School in Cantonment was euthanized by FWC at the nearby Wild Oak Farm Apartments. NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 