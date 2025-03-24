FWC Schedules Virtual Meetings On Black Bear Hunting Proposals

March 24, 2025

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding a series of virtual public meetings to gather feedback from residents on proposed regulations for black bear hunting in Florida. The feedback will be presented to Commissioners during a May meeting.

FWC previously consulted with stakeholder groups and the public in March to discuss potential hunting season options. The information gathered has been used to shape the current proposals.

The meeting dates and times are as follows:

In December 2024, FWC provided a five-year update on the implementation of the 2019 Florida Black Bear Management Plan. The presentation covered recent bear research and management efforts. Following the update, commissioners directed staff to return with options for a regulated bear hunt.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 