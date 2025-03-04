FPL Seeks Billions In Rate Increases

Florida Power & Light is seeking rate increases that will total billions over the next few years.

FPL is asking for rate increases of about $1.55 billion in 2026 and $930 million in 2027 due to “significant growth in our customer base over the last few years” with a quarter million new accounts, according to President and CEO Armando Pimentel. He said the growth has required “significant capital to meet the needs of these additional customers by building transmission and distribution infrastructure, including poles, wires, transformers, substations and other components”.

In addition the utility is seeking unspecified increases in 2028 and 2029 “to allow FPL to recover the costs of building and operating additional cost-effective solar and battery projects”.

The rate increase request was filed Friday with the Florida Public Service Commission.

“The last four years were unlike any in our recent history. Over this period, we experienced meaningful and unanticipated increases in inflation and interest rates, which rose by 21% and over 180%, respectively,” Pimentel said in the letter. “This, combined with significant migration to Florida, presented new challenges for FPL to navigate.”

FPL estimates that its proposal, along with projections for fuel and other costs, will grow a typical residential customer bill by an average annual rate of approximately 2.5% from January 2025 through 2029.

What does this mean for your bill?

An FPL customers in Northwest Florida using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month (many use more), the rate increases are expected to be:

• Current bill: $143.60

• 2026 bill: $147.10

• 2027 bill: $148.29

• 2028 bill: $149.93

• 2029 bill: $151.99

Beginning in 2027, FPL customers in peninsular and Northwest Florida will pay the same rates.

What’s next?

The rate increase filing begins an extensive public review process. The PSC will set hearings and provide other opportunities for input from customers prior to a decision by state regulators.

What does FPL say?

In a statement Monday, FPL said the propose rate plan will benefit customers:

Delivering reliable service: FPL’s plan supports continued investments in the critical infrastructure and technologies that have helped make FPL’s distribution service reliability 59% better than the national average and the best among major utilities in Florida. FPL’s technology investments have benefitted customers, with smart-grid devices helping speed restoration and avoid 2.7 million customer outages in 2024 alone. This includes more than 800,000 avoided outages during Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton last year.

Diversifying the ways FPL generates electricity: To continue to meet customer growth and increasing demand, FPL will make investments in low-cost solar and battery storage technology to complement its existing power plant fleet, which includes one of the nation’s largest natural gas fleets and safe, reliable nuclear power. Continuing to diversify the power generation fleet helps protect FPL customers from fuel price volatility.

Keeping bills as low as possible: FPL continuously leverages the latest technology and relentlessly drives down costs to improve efficiency. Modernizing FPL’s power plant fleet has saved customers more than $16 billion in fuel costs, including $1.1 billion through investments in low-cost solar energy centers. FPL’s non-fuel operations and maintenance costs per customer are the lowest among peer utilities, saving customers about $2.9 billion per year compared to an average-performing utility – or more than $24 per month on a typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill.

New infrastructure for growth: FPL has added about 275,000 customers since 2021 and expects to add about 335,000 more through the end of 2029, which will require significant new generating capacity and distribution infrastructure to meet demand in one of America’s fastest-growing states. FPL works hard to diversify its supply chain and control costs for customers. Still, FPL is not immune to inflation. For example, since FPL last filed to adjust base rates in 2021, the cost of labor has increased by nearly 16%, wires and cables 30%, utility poles 49% and transformers 101% on average.

What about FPL shareholders?

The PSC allows a “range of return on equity” (ROE), a measure of business profitability for power companies in the state with set a midpoint. FPL’s current rate plan that expires at the end of 2025 includes a midpoint of 10.6%. FPL is requesting a midpoint return of 11.9%, which Pimentel said “reflects appreciably higher interest rate and other capital market factors expected during the term of the proposed four-year rate plan.”

Pictured: The Florida Power and Light First City Solar Energy Center near McDavid, online since 2023. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.