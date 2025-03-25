Former Escambia Academy Headmaster, Head Coach Hugh Fountain Passes Away

Former Escambia Academy headmaster and head football coach, and current W.S. Neal coach Hugh Fountain passed away Monday at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Fountain was a native of East Brewton and coached at Escambia Academy from 2012-2021 before moving to W.S. Neal from 2022-2025. He also coached at Charles Henderson High School in Troy from 1996 to 2011 after coaching for a year at Evergreen in 1988 followed by seven years at W.S. Neal.

Fountain led the EA Cougars to AISA state championships in 2014 and 2017.

He was the first coach in Alabama to be the winningest coach at three different schools, a milestone he obtained after his 62 wins at W.S. Neal, along with 106 wins at Charles Henderson and 94 win at Escambia Academy.

Pictured top: Hugh Fountain at Escambia Academy, courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com. Pictured below: Hugh Fountain at W.S. Neal.