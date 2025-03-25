Fleeing Suspect Crashes Into House In Atmore

A suspect fleeing from a traffice top crashed into a house in Atmore March 14, according to information released Monday by the Atmore Police Department.

Atmore police responded to a hit-and-run at Spudds convenience store on Highway 21 where witnesses reported a red Ford Mustang fleeing the scene. Officers later spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near Medical Park Drive and Church Street. The driver later identified as 24-year-old Eric Reed, of Daphne, Alabama, sped off at speeds reaching 80 mph on Church Street, according to police. Police said they did not pursue the vehicle due to danger to the public.

A short time , a citizen reported a red vehicle crashing into a residence at Church Street and Carney Street, with suspects fleeing on foot. Officers established a perimeter and later apprehended Reed and a a suspected accomplice, 15-year-old Mar’Kavion Dixon of Atmore, after they were picked up by a third suspect.

Police said a search of the vehicles and a black bag in Reed’s possession revealed a stolen firearm from Meridian, MS, several hundred grams of marijuana, an edible cannabis gummy bear, and drug packaging materials.

Reed faces multiple charges, including attempting to elude, drug possession, criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of an accident. Dixon was charged with receiving stolen property and hindering prosecution. The third suspect, a juvenile, will be charged in juvenile court.

Both Reed and Dixon were transported to the Escambia County Detention Center.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.