Fleeing Suspect Crashes Into House In Atmore

March 25, 2025

A suspect fleeing from a traffice top crashed into a house in Atmore March 14, according to information released Monday by the Atmore Police Department.

Atmore police responded to a hit-and-run at Spudds convenience store on Highway 21 where witnesses reported a red Ford Mustang fleeing the scene. Officers later spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near Medical Park Drive and Church Street. The driver later identified as 24-year-old Eric Reed, of Daphne, Alabama, sped off at speeds reaching 80 mph on Church Street, according to police. Police said they did not pursue the vehicle due to danger to the public.

A short time , a citizen reported a red vehicle crashing into a residence at Church Street and Carney Street, with suspects fleeing on foot. Officers established a perimeter and later apprehended Reed and a a suspected accomplice, 15-year-old Mar’Kavion Dixon of Atmore, after they were picked up by a third suspect.

Police said a search of the vehicles and a black bag in Reed’s possession revealed a stolen firearm from Meridian, MS, several hundred grams of marijuana, an edible cannabis gummy bear, and drug packaging materials.

Reed faces multiple charges, including attempting to elude, drug possession, criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of an accident. Dixon was charged with receiving stolen property and hindering prosecution. The third suspect, a juvenile, will be charged in juvenile court.

Both Reed and Dixon were transported to the Escambia County Detention Center.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 