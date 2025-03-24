Fire Heavily Damages Mobile Home On Pine Barren Road

Fire heavily damaged a mobile home Monday afternoon near Bogia.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which was reported about 1:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Pine Barren Road, about a mile from West Bogia Road. There were no injuries.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For more photos, click here.

The Molino, McDavid, Century, Walnut Hill and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with Escambia County EMS.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.