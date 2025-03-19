Escambia Man Gets 25 Years For Whataburger Parking Lot Carjacking

March 19, 2025

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison for a 2023 carjacking at a Pensacola Whataburger.

Stephon Dewaunn Dudley, Jr. was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge John Simon for carjacking with a firearm and robbery with a deadly weapon after he was found guilty by an Escambia County jury.

On the early morning of May 12, 2023, in the parking lot of Whataburger on Gregory Street, Dudley brandished a firearm as he and his co-defendant stole the victim’s car keys, wallet, phone, gold chain off his person, and his car. The Pensacola Police Department located the stolen vehicle on May 14, 2023, and a high-speed car chase ensued when the driver of the vehicle refused to stop. The chase ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed the car into an empty building. Dudley was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, and he was wearing a gold chain resembling the one stolen from the victim. A gun with his DNA was located in the glove box of the car. A search of Dudley’s phone revealed photos of the stolen car taken on May 13 and text conversations indicating the his attempt to sell the stolen vehicle.

Dudley had only been out of prison for four months at the time, following a 10-month sentence for robbery without a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto and possession of a firearm.

