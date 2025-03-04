Driver Leaves Scene After Pine Forest Road Rollover

March 4, 2025

A driver left the scene after a rollover crash on Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill Monday afternoon.

A passerby discovered an overturned F-150 about a mile southwest of Highway 97 just before 5 p.m. with both the driver’s and passenger side door windows broken out and the radio still playing.

The vehicle had left the roadway for an unknown reason and drove along an embankment before overturning.

Law enforcement located the driver and the vehicle owner at a residence about 1.5 miles away. The driver was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

