Community Calls For End To Vandalism At Cantonment Ballpark

Residents are calling for an end to ongoing vandalism at the Cantonment Ballpark.

The Escambia County-owned park on Well Line Road no longer hosts a local Cantonment league; the county says it is leased to the Molino Ballpark for overflow practices and travel ball.

Molino Ballpark and the travel ball teams invest time and money into maintaining the fields, ensuring they are ready for play. But recently, vandals damaged the field with four-wheelers, and someone broke building doors at the park.

“They put a lot of work into the park to get the fields ready, then they show up to find that the fields were damaged by four-wheelers,” Escambia County Parks and Recreation Director Mike Rhodes said.

Rhodes said the damage was reported to his department recently, and the county has installed security cameras and asked the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to patrol the park. He added that Molino Ballpark has been asked to lock gates to the fenced-in fields after practices to keep vehicles off the fields. However, the entrance to the park itself remains unlocked to allow public access to the county park.

Anyone with information can contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.