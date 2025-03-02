Century Man Charged By Atmore Police After Allegedly Swallowing Drug Evidence

A traffic stop on Highway 21 led to the arrest of a Century man after he attempted to swallow evidence, according to Atmore Police.

On February 26, around 7:55 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle for an expired license plate and identified the driver as 57-year-old Fred Ward. During the stop on Highway 21, the officer noticed Ward’s suspicious behavior and requested to search the vehicle.

APD said a search revealed multiple Kratom pills. As the officer attempted to take Ward into custody, he grabbed a pill that had fallen on the ground and swallowed it despite being ordered not to, according to Sgt. Darrell McMann.

Ward was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.