Century Man Arrested For DUI, Drug Possession In Atmore Traffic Stop

A Century man was arrested early Saturday morning after an Atmore Police Department officer stopped his vehicle for failing to maintain its lane.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Cowpen Creek Road. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Dennis Mathis showed signs of impairment and was asked to perform field sobriety tests. When he was unable to do so, officers placed him under arrest.

APD said a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Mathis was charged with DUI, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container violations.

He was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center.