Century Basketball Association Hosts Annual Banquet, Celebrates Undefeated Teams

The Century Basketball Association held its annual banquet on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the Century Community Center, drawing over 150 attendees, including Century Town Councilwoman Sandra McMurray-Jackson.

League President Tony Robinson led the evening’s program as master of ceremonies. The event featured a prayer by Elder Idainer W. Bradley, uplifting praise music performed by Mr. Kenneth Newton and his band, and a prayer delivered by Pastor and League Vice President Kris Chancery.

As the evening progressed, players received awards from their respective coaches in recognition of their hard work and achievements throughout the season. The coaches presenting awards included Pre-Training Coach Clay Hoffman, Training League Coach Charles Wesley, Junior Varsity Girls Coach Kris Chancery, Junior Varsity Boys Coach Chris Robinson, Varsity Girls Coach Casey Price, Varsity Boys Coach Chris Robinson, and Varsity Boys Assistant Coach Alex Bradley, who stood in for Coach Greg Bush.

This season marked an exceptional year for Century Basketball, with seven teams competing and four finishing with undefeated records. Championship rings were awarded to the Junior Varsity Girls (Chancery), Junior Varsity Boys (Robinson), Varsity Girls (Price), and Varsity Boys (Bush), celebrating their perfect seasons.

The evening concluded with a special dinner, planned and prepared by Coach Casey Price and her assistants, bringing the community together in a spirit of camaraderie and celebration.

Looking ahead, the Century Basketball Association aims to expand its impact beyond sports. Plans are in motion to introduce a STEM program and a computer coding course, offering middle school students free access to valuable educational resources.

