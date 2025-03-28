Celebration Of Life Service Today For Coach Hugh Fountain

Funeral service have been set for former Escambia Academy headmaster and head football coach, and current W.S. Neal coach Hugh Fountain. He passed away Monday at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

A celebration of life service will be held from 4-7 p.m. today, March 28, at W.S. Neal High School. The visitation will begin at the entrance to the fieldhouse and proceed onto the football field where condolences can be offered to the family. A service will follow at 7 p.m.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 29.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Coach Hugh Fountain Scholarship Fund, 702 Greenlawn Circle, Flomaton, AL 36441, to continue his legacy of helping student-athletes achieve their dreams.

