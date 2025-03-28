Celebration Of Life Service Today For Coach Hugh Fountain

March 28, 2025

Funeral service have been set for former Escambia Academy headmaster and head football coach, and current W.S. Neal coach Hugh Fountain. He passed away Monday at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

A celebration of life service will be held from 4-7 p.m. today, March 28, at W.S. Neal High School. The visitation will begin at the entrance to the fieldhouse and proceed onto the football field where condolences can be offered to the family. A service will follow at 7 p.m.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 29.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Coach Hugh Fountain Scholarship Fund, 702 Greenlawn Circle, Flomaton, AL 36441, to continue his legacy of helping student-athletes achieve their dreams.

For the complete obituary, click here.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 