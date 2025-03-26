Cantonment Woman And Her Two Young Grandsons Injured In Pensacola Wreck

A Cantonment woman and her two young grandsons were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Fairfield Drive at Highway 90.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a silver Honda Fit driven by a 33-year-old DeFuniak Springs man exited a Walgreens parking lot and entered the path of an eastbound white Hyundai Tucson. The Hyundai was driven by a 61-year-old woman from Cantonment, with her 12-year-old and 4-year-old grandsons as passengers.

The collision resulted in minor injuries for the woman and her grandsons. They were transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital. The Honda driver was uninjured and cited for failure to yield.