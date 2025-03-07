Cantonment Man With Violent Criminal History Charged With Battery Of His Uncle With A Shovel

A Cantonment man has been charged with hitting his uncle with a shovel during an argument.

Eric Vonchie Milton, 50, was charged with felony battery on a person 65 or older.

At a local emergency room, the 65-year-old victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Milton, his nephew, accused him of saying “things” about him in a phone call to a third party before Milton hit the victim with a shovel.

The victim sought treatment for lacerations and a possible broken arm.

According to the ECSO, Milton has “an extensive violent criminal history” including aggravated battery, escape, robbery with a deadly weapon, grand theft of motor vehicle and numerous other charges.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning without bond.