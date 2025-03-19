Cantonment Church To Host Flower Arranging Class

March 19, 2025

St. Monica’s Episcopal Church is inviting community members to a hands-on flower arranging class on Saturday, March 29, at 9 a.m. The 90-minute session will be led by Beth Woods, a local master gardener, who will guide participants in creating beautiful floral arrangements. Attendees will also receive a leaflet on crafting a palm cross for Palm Sunday.

Participants need only bring flower snippers or scissors and a 4-6 inch vase; all flowers and greenery will be provided. The class is limited to 20 people, with a fee of $12 per person. Registration is available online. For more information, email Beth Woods at Bethw394@gmail.com.

St. Monica’s Episcopal Church, located at 699 South Highway 95A in Cantonment, is launching the event as the first in a series of engaging and educational experiences planned for the year. April will feature how to cook Crayfish, Shrimp and Crabs the Louisiana way

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 