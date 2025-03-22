Brush Fire Burns In Bratt; Officials Warn It’s The Peak Of Wildfire Season

A brush fire quickly burned through about two acres in Bratt late Friday afternoon, and officials are urging caution as we enter the peak of Florida’s wildfire season.

The fire, with flames that reached the treetops, was in a wooded area north of West Highway 4 near Dortch Road. There were no injuries, and no structural damage reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The Walnut Hill, Century and Molino Stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Atmore Fire Department and the Florida Forest Service battled the fire.

“The middle of March is typically the peak of Florida fire season, according to Joe Zwierzchowski, wildfire mitigation specialist with the Florida Forest Services Blackwater Forestry Center.

He said the growing vegetation in the spring is soaking up rainfall, drying the surface. Add a windy day, and “it’s off to the races”.

“You think of wildfires, and you think all the dead brown vegetation. But Florida burns when it’s green. It’s kind of an anomaly but this is the peak of our wildfire season,” Zwierzchowski added.

He said Northwest Florida residents should hold off on any outdoor burning for another four to six weeks.

NorthEscambai.com photo, click to enlarge.