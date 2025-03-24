Beulah Man Charged With Sexual Battery Of Teen Visiting Florida For Spring Break

March 24, 2025

A 27-year-old Beulah man has been arrested in Escambia County on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor visiting during spring break.

William Baughman was charged with felony sexual battery by a person over 24 on a victim 16 or 17 years of age.

The incident reportedly took place on March 19 at a residence on Frank Reeder Road. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the location for a citizen assist after a woman reported that her daughter and a friend had been abandoned while on spring break from Texas. The report states they had been invited to stay at the home by a Snapchat friend that also lives at the home.

The victim told deputies that she engaged in sexual activity with Baughman multiple times at the residence, according to an arrest report. The victim stated that the encounters occurred over the course of their stay.

The homeowner provided security video that showed the victim and William Baughman walking into home, and she was able to describe his bedroom, according to the report. The victim was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital for evaluation.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 