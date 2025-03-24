Beulah Man Charged With Sexual Battery Of Teen Visiting Florida For Spring Break

A 27-year-old Beulah man has been arrested in Escambia County on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor visiting during spring break.

William Baughman was charged with felony sexual battery by a person over 24 on a victim 16 or 17 years of age.

The incident reportedly took place on March 19 at a residence on Frank Reeder Road. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the location for a citizen assist after a woman reported that her daughter and a friend had been abandoned while on spring break from Texas. The report states they had been invited to stay at the home by a Snapchat friend that also lives at the home.

The victim told deputies that she engaged in sexual activity with Baughman multiple times at the residence, according to an arrest report. The victim stated that the encounters occurred over the course of their stay.

The homeowner provided security video that showed the victim and William Baughman walking into home, and she was able to describe his bedroom, according to the report. The victim was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital for evaluation.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.