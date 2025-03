At Least Two Injured In Highway 29 Cantonment Crash

At least two people were injured in a T-bone type crash Friday night on Highway 29 at Tree Street near International Paper in Cantonment.

Two pickup trucks collided about 8:10 p.m. An update on the conditions of those involved was not available.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the cras.

NorthEscambai.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.