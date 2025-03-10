AAA: Oil Prices Decline While Gas Prices Hold Steady

Florida gas prices remain within the same 20 cent range they’ve moved within for the past five months, according to AAA. On Sunday, the state average was $3.09 per gallon. Although the state average rose 10 cents last week, it came back down almost the same amount, finishing the week only 1-cent higher than the week before.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.81, one of the lowest metro areas in the state. In Cantonment, a low of $2.67 could be found at two stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola Sunday night, the low price was $2.55 on West Nine Mile Road.

“For months, oil prices avoided significant swings, which also prevented gas prices from doing the same,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, bearish sentiment crept into the market, last week. Economic uncertainty and the potential for increased production from OPEC helped push oil prices to lows not seen since November. It’s unclear if this will have an effect on gas prices. Interestingly enough, the price of gasoline futures increased last week, likely because refineries are beginning to produce summer blend gasoline and spring break travel is causing higher demand for fuel.”