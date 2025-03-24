AAA: Florida’s Average Gas Price Dips Below $3

Florida’s gas price average dropped below $3 a gallon this week as Sunday’s state average fell to $2.97 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s 2 cents less than the 2024 low and the lowest daily average price since December 2023.

AAA said Sunday’s state average was 13 cents less than the week before, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 55 cents less than this time last year. The average cost to fill a 15-gallon gas tank is $44.55. That’s $8.25 less than what drivers paid a year ago.

The average per gallon price in Escambia County Sunday night was $2.89, up from $2.84 a week ago. In Pensacola, a low price of $2.75 at station on Pace Boulevard, East Nine Mile Road, and South HIghway 29. In North Escambia Sunday, the low price was $2.75 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Low oil prices and strong gasoline production numbers have helped push gas prices to lows not seen in more than a year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, it’s not clear how much lower prices will go. Springtime factors like refinery maintenance, strong demand, and the switch to summer gasoline typically keep upward pressure on prices at the pump.”