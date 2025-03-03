Semi Hydroplanes Across I-10 Median, Causes Crash That Injured Three

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 left three drivers injured Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at mile marker 7.5, between the Highway 29 and Pine Forest Road exits, about 8 a.m.

FHP said a tractor-trailer driven by a 55-year-old Geneva, Alabama, woman was traveling eastbound when it hydroplaned, crossed the median, and collided with two westbound vehicles—a semi-truck driven by a 39-year-old Kissimmee man and a sedan driven by a 25-year-old Fairhope man. The sedan left the roadway and overturned.

The 39-year-old Kissimmee man and 25-year-old Fairhope man were both transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The 55-year-old Geneva woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash closed I-10 westbound for nearly three hours.

