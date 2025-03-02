Century Town Council Advances Plan to Hire A Town Administrator

At their Tuesday night meeting, the Century Town Council took the first step towards hiring a town administrator.

According to the town, a town administrator “would serve as the sole professional administrative officer assisting the mayor with municipal operations, personnel management, and financial oversight”. The position’s duties would also include the financial oversight responsibilities typically assigned to a financial services director” ensuring budget preparation, fiscal accountability, grant management, and procurement compliance”.

The town administrator would report directly to the mayor but also provide regular updates to the town council while taking directions from the council and mayor.

According to a draft ordinance approved on a 4-0 vote Tuesday night, the town administrator may be an employee, hired as a contracted individual, or a “company with expertise in municipal administration and financial management, contracted to provide these services.”

Interim mayor Alician Johnson said it would be necessary to have someone that is full time, a sentiment echoed by council president Dynette Lewis.

A salary for position has not yet been discussed by the town council.

Pictured top: Century Town Council members (L-R) Sandra McMurray-Jackson, Dynette Lewis, and Henry Cunningham at Tuesday night’s meeting. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.