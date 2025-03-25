ECSO Presents Semi-Annual Service Awards

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office presented the following awards at their recent semi-annual ceremony:

Investigator John Little was presented with the “Officer of the Year” award. His exceptional dedication and expertise, brings 15 years of homicide investigation experience to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He has modernized investigative processes by standardizing search warrant templates, implementing advanced technology, and serving as a trusted advisor on critical incidents. His contributions have significantly enhanced the agency’s capabilities and improved community safety.

Joshua Kinder was presented with the “Employee of the Year” award. He received this award for his outstanding contributions to modernizing the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s logistics, including a name change, enhanced inventory tracking, and improved safety measures. His efforts in streamlining procurement and reducing costs have significantly benefited deputies and staff. His proactive approach and dedication to efficiency have set a new standard for excellence within the department.

Dispatch Aide Karen Jones was presented with the “Life Saving Medal”. She was awarded for her exceptional composure and swift actions in July of 2024, which directly resulted in the rescue of a vulnerable child from a body of water. Her use of 911 technology, situational awareness, and effective coordination of resources were crucial in saving the child’s life.

Lacey Oden was presented with the “Achievement” award. She was awarded for her exceptional commitment and discipline in earning a Doctor of Forensic Science degree from Oklahoma State University on December 14, 2024. Dr. Lacey Oden’s achievement brings valuable expertise to the agency and sets a high standard for continuous improvement.

Chief Tommi Lyter, Chief Andrew Hobbs, Ronnie Rivera, and Delarian Wiggins were presented with the “Commendation Medal”. They were awarded for their instrumental dedication to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Male Blazer Academy, which has positively impacted over 100 young men since 2021. Their mentorship and guidance have fostered essential life skills and in 2022 earned the program Florida’s Crime Prevention Program of the Year award.

Ted Chamberlain was presented with the “Civilian Service Medal”. He was awarded for his exceptional volunteer work since 2023, dedicating his expertise to reviewing and solving cold cases. His efforts directly led to the arrest of a suspect in one case and significantly advanced another, demonstrating a profound commitment to justice.

Investigations-Robbery/Homicide (Lieutenant Jayson Barnes, Lieutenant Kevin Coxwell, Sergeant Rene Reguindin, Sergeant Alex Vinson, Sergeant Shawn Vestal, Investigator John Little, Investigator Jared Girard, Investigator Ashley Wallace, Investigator Joshua Timo, Investigator Brittany Crawford, Investigator Andrew Kelley, Nicole Stout, Cynthia Joyner, and Patricia Patterson) were presented with the “Unit Citation” award. In 2024, Escambia County, Florida, saw 35 homicide cases with 39 victims. Despite the challenges, Robbery/Homicide achieved an 86% solve rate, surpassing the national average of 57.8%, by solving 30 cases. This underscores their significant contribution to justice and community safety.

Patrol/E-North (Lieutenant Brian Shorette, Sergeant Grant McMullen, Sergeant Peter Kamau, Deputy John Stuckey, Deputy Jose Oliveras, Deputy David Velez, Deputy David Allen, and Deputy Zachary Gither) were presented with the “Unit Citation” award. The E-North Unit is awarded a Unit Citation for their exceptional investigative skills and dedication. On July 23, 2024, they swiftly transitioned a missing person report into a homicide investigation within six hours, resulting in the suspect’s arrest. Their relentless pursuit of justice and professionalism are commendable.

Patrol/F-South (Lieutenant Michael Hoyland, Sergeant Curtis Cephas, Sergeant Joseph Scapecchi, Deputy Larry Richardson, Deputy David Collier, Deputy Brian Long, Deputy Keytana Smith, Deputy Jeremiah Jarratt, Deputy Ryan Bolton, and Deputy Shanna Secchiari) were presented with the “Unit Citation” award. The Patrol/F-South Unit is awarded a Unit Citation for their exceptional teamwork and professionalism in responding to a stolen vehicle pursuit and a shooting on June 24, 2024. Their swift and effective actions, despite split resources and challenging circumstances, exemplify courage and dedication to community protection.

Information Technology (Bobby Echols, Jackie Archer, Fermin Banawa, Charmaine Fountain, Murray Shaw, Aron Byrd, Charles Cripple, James Davis, Kevin Fralick, Bobby Govoni, Peter Laser, Rodney McKinney, and Patrick Moss) were presented with the “Unit Citation” award. The Information Technology Unit is awarded a Unit Citation for their outstanding support in facilitating seamless departmental transitions. Their efficient, professional, and enthusiastic assistance transforms potentially stressful processes into a positive experience.

The Real Time Crime Center (Lt. Brandon Beech, Sgt. Jason Comans, Sgt. Burt Craft, Brittany Smith, Cathleen Mills, Mary Bocchino, Gracie Russell, Katelyn Clairain, Sherita Stanley, and Julie McKee (Pensacola Police Department)) were presented with the “Unit Citation” award. The Real Time Crime Center is awarded a Unit Citation, and Julie McKee from PPD is awarded a Civilian Service Medal, for their outstanding dedication in establishing a fully operational Real Time Crime Center. Their collaborative efforts and rapid implementation of advanced technology have positioned the agency at the forefront of crime prevention and response.

The Logistics Unit (John Weaver, Joshua Kinder, Thomas Powell, Terrance Raymond, and Joshua Joyner) were presented with the “Unit Citation” award. The Logistics Unit is awarded a Unit Citation for their impeccable inventory management in the 2023/2024 fiscal year and their successful modernization efforts, including a name change, enhanced mail processing, and streamlined uniform purchasing. Their dedication to efficiency and cost savings has greatly benefited the agency.

Internal Affairs (Lieutenant Robert Pollock, Sergeant Gregory NeSmith, Sergeant Melissa Scruggs, Sergeant Shawn Vestal, Sergeant Merle Burkhart, Heather Mohan, and Darby Sellers) were presented with the “Unit Citation” award. The Internal Affairs Unit is awarded a Unit Citation for their exemplary performance in 2024, efficiently processing numerous complaints, background checks, and polygraph exams, thereby upholding the agency’s professional standards. Their diligent investigations and administrative support have been vital to maintaining accountability and integrity.

Years of Service Awards – We extend our sincere appreciation to the following individuals for their dedicated years of service and unwavering commitment to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

20 Years of Service – Lt. Robert Nelson, Lt. Robert Pollock, Lt. Jeffrey Swanson, Deputy Patrick Pharr, and Deputy Bobby Small

25 Years of Service – Deputy Melissa Sterling, Deputy Natasha West, and Deputy Brenda Matthews

30 Years of Service – Belinda Greathouse

40 Years of Service – Tammy Anthony