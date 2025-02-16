William Joseph (Bill) Brewster

William Joseph (Bill) Brewster, a solitary man, died on 13 February 2025, as a result of a fall one year earlier, in which he broke his hip and never recovered.

Bill was born in 1947, the second year of the Baby Boomers, at Pensacola’s Baptist Hospital and grew up “in the country” in and around Cantonment, Florida, long before it became a bedroom community of Pensacola. Bill was the middle son of his late parents, Robbye Lee Estes Brewster, 1916-1999 and Joe McCall Brewster, 1914-1985.

Bill and his brothers learned early in life the lessons of hard labor and striving for perfection from their father, who put them to work on the homestead every Saturday morning. Bill grew up, and was baptized in, Gonzalez United Methodist Church, where his mother taught an adult Sunday School class for many years.

He graduated Tate High, Class of 1965, then graduated as a cadet from Marion Military Institute (est. 1842), Class of 1967, during the height of the Vietnam War. He then attended the University of Florida where he had too much fun and then he transferred to, and graduated from, William Carey University. He remained a true Gator fan until his death.

After working in retail for a number of years, he returned to the University of West Florida, where he earned his third college degree. Thereafter, he ran his own lawn and landscape company, as a one-man operation. Later, he taught as a substitute teacher for a while and then returned to working in retail.

He is survived by his two brothers, Tom E. Brewster (and wife Pam) of Pensacola Beach, James R. Brewster of Tallahassee, three nephews and two nieces, along with numerous Estes cousins. His brothers and sister-in-law, Pam, visited him often while he was in rehab for nearly a year; and Pam cared for, and comforted, him when he was on his death bed. His brothers said their goodbyes to Bill, face to face, on the Saturday preceding his death.

No services are currently planned. The disposition of the body is being handled by Faith Chapel Funeral Home. The family thanks all of the care-givers involved in treating Bill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gentiva Hospice or the charity of your choice.