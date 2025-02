Tate Tennis Boys And Girls Defeat Milton

The Tate Aggies boys and girls tennis teams both defeated Milton 7-0 Friday night.

“It is a new rebuild for the boys team after losing several seniors last year,” Coach David Bonucchi said after the win. “But new players are developing. And our girls are returning players who are working hard to improve.

Up next, Tate will face the Escambia Gatos on Tuesday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.