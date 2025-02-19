Tate High Principal’s Secretary Jackie Barth Named District Employee Of The Month

Tate High School principal’s secretary Jackie Barth was recognized by the Escambia County School Board Tuesday night as the Stellar Employee for the month of February 2025.

“She consistently demonstrates the qualities of an exemplary employee, making her an essential member of the Tate High School community. Ms. Barth is widely recognized for her kindness, patience, and steadfast professionalism. She engages with students, staff, and parents with a friendly demeanor and authentic warmth. Regardless of the day’s demands, she remains calm and composed, ensuring that every task is completed efficiently and effectively,” Superintendent Keith Leonard said, reading a district proclamation.

“Her remarkable ability to manage multiple responsibilities is commendable. She frequently exceeds her role by supporting various areas of the office, whether it involves stepping in for the front office during the absence of the School Secretary or providing assistance in the finance office when a School Finance Specialist is unavailable. Ms. Barth takes ownership of her responsibilities and exhibits exceptional initiative, always ready to assist wherever needed.

“Her dedication, adaptability, and attention to detail contribute significantly to the smooth operation of the office. She fosters an environment where everyone feels supported, and her contributions are greatly appreciated.

“Jackie Barth is stellar because of her excellent work ethic and dedication to the staff and students throughout the Escambia County Public Schools. She contributes to the healthy culture that supports high performing teachers, leaders and staff. It is for these reasons, and so many others, that she has been selected as our stellar employee of the month,” Leonard concluded.

“Giving back to the community is very important to me,” Barth said. “At Tate, we are a strong family.”

