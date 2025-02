Tate High Drama’s ‘The Addams Family Musical’ Opens Tonight

Tate High School’s production of The Addams Family Musical: School Edition opens tonight at the school.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with an afternoon show on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

Admission is $10 at the door, cash only.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.