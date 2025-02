Tate Aggies Defeat Northview In Flag Football (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 34-7 Tuesday night in Bratt.

Up next, the Aggies will host Pine Forest on Thursday. Northview’s next schedule game in March 11 against Pensacola High School.

Northview and Tate will meet again on March 12 at Tate.

