Students Take Home Awards in Escambia County History Fair

The recent Escambia County History Fair showcased entries from students who had advanced from school-level competitions. These entries spanned various categories, including exhibits, websites, performances, documentaries, and historical papers.

The Junior League of Pensacola sponsors the J. Earle Bowden Young Historian Award for Outstanding Senior Entry which was presented to Sarah Tanveer of PHS, for her historical paper titled, “From Atrocity to Accountability: The Doctors’ Trial Impact on Medical Humanitarian Law.”

The Katherine Pomeroy Memorial Award for Outstanding Junior Entry in 2025 was awarded to Avery Smith (Beulah Elementary) for her website, “IDEA: Bridge to Academic Equality.”

The first- and second-place winners in the junior and senior categories (listed below) will advance to the state history fair competing this May.

Historical Exhibit Awards

Elementary Group Division

3rd place “Sorosis: of Women, by Women, for Women,” Harper VanLandingham and Austyn Hoxworth (Beulah Elementary)

Junior Individual Division

3rd place “The Montgomery Bus Boycott,” Jackson Loyed (Beulah Academy of Science)

Junior Group Division

2nd place “The Rights and Responsibilities of the Titanic,” Darby Walker and Kinsley Lukas (Ransom Middle School)

3rd place “The Great Emu War,” Emery Truitt, Brayden Scales, and Weston Wagner (Ransom Middle School)

Senior Individual Division

1st place “China’s One Child Policy,” Brandy Li (Pensacola High School)

2nd place “Teacher Unions: Who’s Responsible for the Rights of Educators?” Jude Poller (Booker T. Washington High School)

Senior Group Division

1st place “Bhagat Singh Thind v. US Supreme Court (1932),” Sudhishna Gampa and Hasini Kandala (Pensacola High School)

2nd place “The Chicago Tylenol Murders of 1982,” Virain Nanda and Naren Yerramsetty (Pensacola High School)

Historical Documentary Awards

Senior Individual Documentary Division

1st place “The Montreal Protocol: Environmental Movements that Work,” Lark Keckler (Pensacola High School)

2nd place “The Right to Education,” Myles Robinson (Booker T. Washington High School)

Senior Group Documentary Division

2nd place “America’s Bombing of Japan; A Turning Point in History,” Berkeley Henderson and Michael O’Brien (Pensacola High School)

Historical Paper Awards

Senior Division

1st place “From Atrocity to Accountability: The Doctors’ Trial Impact on Medical Humanitarian Law,” Sarah Tanveer (Pensacola High School)

2nd place “Informed Consent from Shloendorff to Canterbury: The Patient’s Right to Know and the Doctor’s Responsibility to Inform,” David Knoblock (Pensacola High School)

3rd place “History of Vaccine Mandates,” Roxanna Boland (Pensacola High School)

Historical Website Awards

Elementary Division

1st place “IDEA: Bridge to Academic Equality,” Avery Smith (Beulah Elem)

Junior Group Division

2nd place “Prohibition Era,” Micah Doyle, Hunter McLaughlin, and Isaiah McHenry (Ransom Middle School)

Senior Individual Websites

1st place “ Book Bans in Schools: Turning the Page on Censorship,” Lillien Williams

(Pine Forest High School)

2nd place “Breaking the Pace, Beyond the Finish Line: Katherine Switzer and the Boston Marathon” Sarah Boyles (Pensacola High School)

3rd place “Sati: Sacred Tradition to Social Revolution” Shrinithi Sridhar (Pensacola High School)

Senior Group Websites

1st place “The West Virginia Coal Wars: The Hardships for Unionizing And Labor Rights,” Michala Holland and Alexia Wilcox (Pine Forest High School)

2nd place “Rights and Responsibilities – Bill of Rights,” Jordan Dahms and Audreyanna Price (Pine Forest High School)

Historical Performance Awards

Elementary Individual Division

1st place “Title IX,” Callie Griffith (NB Cook Elem.)

2nd place “Rosa Parks: An Amazing Civil Rights Activist,” Gunner Knight (NB Cook Elem.)

Tie 3rd place “Susan B. Anthony,” Bellamy Lobley (NB Cook Elem.)

Tie 3rd place “Jackie Robinson: Breaking the Color Barrier in the MLB,” Jayden King (NB Cook Elem.)

Elementary Group Division

1st place “Miranda Rights and How They Affect You,” Balian Gregory, Casey Herzberg, Roark Robledo, and Liam Van Horn (NB Cook Elem.)

2nd place “Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Rights and Responsibilities,” Olivia Yasunaga, Victoria Owens, Major Johnson, and Riley Durre, (NB Cook Elem.)

3rd place “Women’s Voting Rights: A Difficult Fight” Peighton Schmidtke, Sloane Genest, and Kalani Thompson, (NB Cook Elem.)

Senior Individual Performance

1st place “A Court for the Creeks: How Seven Men Set in Motion a 150-Year Battle,” Aya Prince (Pensacola High School)

2nd place “Alice Paul and the Struggle for Women’s Rights,” Sydney Burkey, (Booker T. Washington HS)