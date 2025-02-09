Southeastern Grocers Buying Back About 170 Winn-Dixie, Harvey’s Locations From Aldi

Southeastern Grocers is buying back about 170 Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s locations from Aldi.

Aldi completed the purchase of Southeastern Grocers and their Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarket stores in the Southeast back in March 2024, including all Winn-Dixie stores in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Friday night, a consortium of private investors, spearheaded by the current CEO and President of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), Anthony Hucker, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, announced it has acquired Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarket banners, including about 170 grocery stores in five southern states, including Florida.

Aldi still plans to complete its previous conversion plan with a total of approximately 220 Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarket stores to be converted to the ALDI format over a multi-year conversion process that began in March 2024, and is expected to conclude in 2027.

Earlier this week, an Aldi vice president told NorthEscambia.com that the former Winn-Dixie on Nine Mile Road, which closed for renovations in later September 2024, will reopen as an Aldi “sometime in the spring”. The Germany-based Aldi has not announced any other store conversions in Escambia County. It was not known after Friday night’s announcement exactly which local Winn-Dixie Stores will be part of the Southeastern Grocers acquisition.

Aldi said Friday it expects to open 225 new stores in the U.S. during 2025, partly by converting some of the Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s locations.

“Weare profoundly grateful and deeply honored to continue serving the communities we cherish. Our culture and path forward are firmly grounded in our 100-year legacy—a legacy built on strong values and a shared purpose of caring for one another, said Anthony Hucker, chair, CEO and president of Southeastern Grocers. “Throughout this transformational journey, our commitment to thoughtful, purpose-driven growth remains strong and propels us forward with renewed momentum. As we reinvest in the store fleet, we are inspired by listening loudly to the voices of our customers, to elevate and revolutionize our customer experience and store offerings, so that each step we take will reflect our dedication to our people and our communities.”

Pictured top: The Winn Dixie store in Cantonment.