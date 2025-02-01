Rep. Michelle Salzman To Host Sunday Open House On Immigration

February 1, 2025

Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman will host an open house at her office on Sunday to discuss the issue of immigration.

“There have been a lot of questions and emails about the special session we recently had, so I will be making myself available at my office this Sunday before I head back to Tallahassee for people that would like to drop in and discuss immigration,” Salzman said. “If you live in District One, I welcome you. I will always support the strongest of legislation on illegal immigration. I have always supported legislation combating the issue and I will continue to do so.”

The open house will be from 4-6 p.m. at Salzman’s office, 3212 Highway 95A in Cantonment (just north of 10 Mile Road).

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 