Playoff Hopes Dashed For Tate And Northview Girls Basketball, Tate Soccer Teams

Playoff hopes ended Tuesday night for the Tate and Northview girls basketball teams along with the Tate soccer teams.

BASKETBALL

Girls Rural Class District 1

In Girls Rural Class District 1 basketball quarterfinal action, the No. 6 Northview Chiefs fell 83-32 to No. 3 Century. Central will advance to the semifinals on Thursday at No. 2 Paxton.

Girls 6A District 1

In the Girls 6A District 1 basketball quarterfinals, the No. 6 Tate Aggies lost to No. 3 Crestview by a score of 46-25. Crestview will travel to No. 2 Milton on Thursday, while No.1 Niceville will host No 4 Pace. The district championship will be held on Saturday.

SOCCER

Class 6A Girls Tournament

In the Girls 6A District 1 regional soccer quarterfinals Tuesday night, the No. 7 Tate Aggies fell 3-0 to No. 2 Niceville. It was the first postseason appearance by the Lady Aggies soccer team in 18 years.

Class 6A Boys Tournament

In the Boys 6A District 1 regional soccer quarterfinals, the No. 7 Tate Aggies lost 5-3 to No. 2 Horizon in Winter Garden.

Pictured: The 6A Tate Lady Aggies took on the 1A Northview Lady Chiefs last month. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.