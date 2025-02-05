Playoff Hopes Dashed For Tate And Northview Girls Basketball, Tate Soccer Teams

February 5, 2025

Playoff hopes ended Tuesday night for the Tate and Northview girls basketball teams along with the Tate soccer teams.
BASKETBALL

Girls Rural Class District 1

  • In Girls Rural Class District 1 basketball quarterfinal action, the No. 6 Northview Chiefs fell 83-32 to No. 3 Century. Central will advance to the semifinals on Thursday at No. 2 Paxton.

Girls 6A District 1

  • In the Girls 6A District 1 basketball quarterfinals, the No. 6 Tate Aggies lost to No. 3 Crestview by a score of 46-25. Crestview will travel to No. 2 Milton on Thursday, while No.1 Niceville will host No 4 Pace. The district championship will be held on Saturday.

SOCCER

Class 6A Girls Tournament

  • In the Girls 6A District 1 regional soccer quarterfinals Tuesday night, the No. 7 Tate Aggies fell 3-0 to No. 2 Niceville. It was the first postseason appearance by the Lady Aggies soccer team in 18 years.

Class 6A Boys Tournament

  • In the Boys 6A District 1 regional soccer quarterfinals, the No. 7 Tate Aggies lost 5-3 to No. 2 Horizon in Winter Garden.

Pictured: The 6A Tate Lady Aggies took on the 1A Northview Lady Chiefs last month. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 