Patricia Powell Freeman

Patricia Powell Freeman, age 77, of Atmore, AL passed away on February 13, 2025. She was born on February 5, 1948, in Bratt, FL to Johnnie and Mary Gay Powell. Patricia was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was an avid Alabama fan and loved fishing. She enjoyed gardening and doing yardwork. She took pride in her yard and flowers and hated potato vines. Patricia was a perfectionist!

During her employment life, Patricia held many titles. She was employed at Elmore’s 5 & Dime, Bonner Printing, Dr. St. Amant’s Office, a Manager of Movie Gallery, a Bookkeeper with Freeman Builders Construction Company, a Lab Tech with Greenlawn Hospital, and a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant.

Patricia loved her grands and great-grands with her whole heart. She followed the grandkids to ALL of their sporting events, can’t ever remember her missing an event. Patricia was the “Boss” of the family, the “Backbone” of the family. She was everyone’s “go-to” person, family lawyer, family doctor, and family counselor before her health declined.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Powell and Mary Gay Powell; her brother, Wayne Powell; her grandson, Stephen Breyden Freeman; great-niece, Anna Grace Stanley; and her brothers-in-law, Shorty Tyree and Damon Bell.

Patricia is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Bobby Freeman; her son, Steve Freeman of Atmore, AL and her daughter, Kathy (Hub) Wilson of Bratt, FL; her grandchildren, Trent (Jessica) Freeman, Alex (Harrison) McDonald, Brannon (Grayson) Freeman, Aaron (Lacey) McDonald, Chasen (Hannah) Freeman, and Tyler (Marissa) Wilson; her great-grandchildren, Leighton Freeman, Parker Freeman, Sawyer Freeman, Knox Freeman, Miles Freeman and one on the way; her sisters and brother, Mary Alice Turner of Saraland, AL, Glenda Bell of Atmore, AL, Linda (Tony) Wooten of Atmore, AL, Billy Powell of Atmore, AL, and Rita Powell of Atmore, AL; special best friends, Dr. Frances D. Salter and Diane Jerkins; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Beauchamp and Bro. Michael Roley officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Active pallbearers will be Trent Freeman, Brannon Freeman, Aaron McDonald, Tyler Wilson, Chasen Freeman, and Harrison Kase.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.