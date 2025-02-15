Padgett and Wine Homer As Tate Beats West Florida 11-4

February 15, 2025

The Tate Lady Aggies beat the West Florida Jags 11-4 on Friday night in their final preseason game.

Mykamia Padgett and Kara Wine both hit homeruns for the Aggies during an eight run third inning. Padgett’s dinger was to center field to score two runs and Wine homered to center field to score three runs.

Padgett earned the win for the Aggies in the circle, giving up two hits and one unearned run in three innings while walking one and striking out three. Peyton Womack three four innings in relief, allowing three hits and three runs (one earned) while waking six and striking out two.

Wine went 2-4 for the Aggies with her three RBIs. Padgett, Madison Smillie, Lacy Wilson, and Womack each had two hits for Tate.

Next, the Lady Aggies will take on Crestview on Thursday.

Pictured above: Mykamia Padgett (left) and Kara Wine both had homeruns to center field in the third inning Friday night. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 