Pace Walks Off With A Win In Saturday Game Against Tate

The Pace Patriots walked off with a 4-3 win Saturday afternoon over the Tate Aggies. The game in Pace was tied in the bottom of the ninth when the Patriots hit a solo home run.

Nathan Ozuna and Kaden Posta both had two hits for the Aggies. Posta, Nathan Connors, and Evan Taylor each recorded and RBI.

Zane Warrington went eight and two-thirds innings for Tate, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits, walking one and striking out one.

The Aggies will hit the road this week, with games at West Florida on Tuesday, Crestview on Thursday and Fort Walton Beach on Friday. Tate won’t be back at home until a March 4 game against the Milton Panthers.