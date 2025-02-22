Over 1,000 Ballots Mailed For Upcoming Special Election

February 22, 2025

April 1 special general election vote-by-mail ballots were mailed Friday to 14,283 voters that requested them. Voters can expect to receive their ballots within the next week. The special election is open to all voters of all parties.

Florida law requires the mailing of civilian ballots between 40 days and 33 days prior to election day.

Any voter has the option to vote-by-mail. Requests must be made for each new election cycle. If you have not already made a request and wish to receive your ballot in the mail, visit EscambiaVotes.gov/vote-by-mail or call (850) 595-3900. The request deadline is Thursday, March 20 for the April 1 special general election and March 6 for the Century special primary.

