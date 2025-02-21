One Injured In Highway 4 Crash Near Century
February 21, 2025
One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 4 west of Century on Friday morning.
The driver of a small pickup truck was westbound on Highway 4 just past Tedder Road when they left the roadway for an unknown reason and overturned in the ditch. The pickup came to a stop after hitting several small trees.
The driver’s injuries were not considered to be serious.
The Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
This location seems to be concerning, what with the lack of decent road lines or any sort of markers for the edge of the roadway. We had a motorcycle accident there just last year where the man was blinded by bright headlights and couldn’t see the edge of the roadway and ran off in that curve. Luckily survived. Maybe commissioner Barry could worry a little more about his northern residents. We deserve decent conditions as well. Prayers to the individual involved in this accident.