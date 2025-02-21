One Injured In Highway 4 Crash Near Century

One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 4 west of Century on Friday morning.

The driver of a small pickup truck was westbound on Highway 4 just past Tedder Road when they left the roadway for an unknown reason and overturned in the ditch. The pickup came to a stop after hitting several small trees.

The driver’s injuries were not considered to be serious.

The Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.