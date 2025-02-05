Northview High School Weightlifters Qualify For State
February 5, 2025
Two Northview High School weightlifters are headed to state after their performance at the 1A R1 Regional Championship.
In the 101-pound weight class, Maggie Stewart secured a 5th place finish with a total lift of 190 pounds.
In the 119-pound division, Aaliyah Fountain earned a 3rd place finish, lifting a total of 265 pounds.
Steward and Fountain both qualified for the upcoming tate meet.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
