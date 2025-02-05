Northview High School Weightlifters Qualify For State

Two Northview High School weightlifters are headed to state after their performance at the 1A R1 Regional Championship.

In the 101-pound weight class, Maggie Stewart secured a 5th place finish with a total lift of 190 pounds.

In the 119-pound division, Aaliyah Fountain earned a 3rd place finish, lifting a total of 265 pounds.

Steward and Fountain both qualified for the upcoming tate meet.

