Northview Chiefs Drop Friday Night Game To The Escambia Gators (Gallery)

Down by four in the sixth inning, a Northview comeback fell short as the 1A Chiefs lost to the 5A Escambia Gators on a cold Friday in Bratt.

Grayden Sheffield took the loss for the Chiefs, allowing two runs on six hits, walking four and striking out seven in five innings. Jackson Bridges threw two innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with no walks or strikeouts.

Jackson Bridges, Luke Chavers, Cole Davis, Jase Portwood, and Grayden Sheffield each record one hit for the Chiefs. Portwood and Jayden White each had one RBI for Northview.

Up next, the Northview Chiefs will host their neighbors to the north, the Blue Devils on Escambia County at 6 p.m. next Thursday.

NorthEscamiba.com photos, click to enlarge.