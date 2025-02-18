Northview Chiefs Beat W.S. Neal 6-1 Monday Night

The Northview Chiefs defeated the W.S. Neal Eagles 6-1 on Monday night in East Brewton.

Braynt Mason struck out 10 batters for the Chiefs, allowing two hits and one run while walking five in seven innings.

Grayden Sheffield led Northview with two RBIs. Cole Davis, Jase Portwood and Brady Smith each record two hits.

Northview will travel to Paxton on Thursday before hosting the Escambia Gators on Friday.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.