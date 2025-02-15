Nicholas Isiah Walston

Mr. Nicholas Isiah Walston, 17-years-old, passed away February 12, 2025, at his home in Byrneville, Florida. Born August 2, 2007, he was a native and lifelong resident of the area, known for his cheerful spirit. Nicholas was a student at Northview High School, where he was a member of ROTC, he also played football, and shared memorable moments. He also attended Holy Ground Church in Flomaton, Alabama, where he was an active member of the community. His kindness and energy will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was an amazing person who found joy in many simple things. He loved hunting and fishing, always excited to spend time outdoors. Wrestling was one of his favorite shows to watch, and he never missed a match. His passion for trucks and fast cars made him a proud collector, always eager to share his latest finds. He had a big heart, always ready to help others whenever he could. He enjoyed capturing the beauty of the sky through his camera and cherished fun moments spent with family. Whether it was taking walks outside with his brother or cheering at hockey games, he found happiness in these experiences. Most of all, he adored his nieces and nephews, making every moment spent with them special and filled with laughter.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jacob Walston Jr.; grandparents, Gene Day Boatwright, Pearl Sellers, Diane Boatwright.

Mr. Walston is survived by his mother Christine Jenkins of Byrneville, Florida; Step-dad, Steve Emmons, of Byrneville, Florida; sisters, Emily Walston and Chris Hammond of Byrneville, Florida, Brittany Walston of Byrneville, Florida; brother, Nate Emmons of Byrneville, Florida; grandparents, Joyce Jenkins AKA “Nana” of Franklinton, Louisiana; Steve Emmons Sr, of Flomaton, Alabama, and Billy Boatwright of Flomaton, Alabama; nephews, Jacob Walston and Jaxton Simpson; nieces, Emmy Lou Tamondong and Brooklynn Tamondong; numerous other relatives.

Funeral service will be held Friday, February 21, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Reverend Wesley Carey and Christopher Chambers officiating

Burial will follow at Beulah Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes.

Pallbearers will be Nate Emmons, Rodney Wadkins, Christopher Wadkins, Chris Hammond, Brian Moore, and Preston Jenkins.

Petty Funeral Homes is entrusted with all arrangements.