New Nine Mile Road Traffic Light At Ashland Avenue Goes Into Flash Mode Today

A new traffic signal on Nine Mile Road at Ashland Avenue will be activated in flash mode mode on Tuesday.

Drivers on Nine Mile Road will encounter a yellow flashing signal, meaning they should slow down and proceed through the intersection with caution. Drivers on Ashland Avenue will stop with a red flashing light.

On Tuesday, February 11 at 10 a.m., the traffic signal will be fully activated with in standard mode.