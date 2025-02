New Nine Mile Road Traffic Light At Ashland Avenue Becomes Active Today

A new traffic signal on Nine Mile Road at Ashland Avenue will be activated today.

The light has been in flash mode for the past week to allow drivers to become accustomed with looking for the light.

The traffic signal will be switched to standard red-yellow-green mode at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

