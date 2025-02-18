New 125 Lot Subdivision Proposed By Ascend, Wastewater Plant

A new 125-home single-family residential subdivision is being proposed just outside Ascend Performance Materials and the ECUA Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Ready Land Company filed preliminary plans this month for the 48-acre parcel off Old Chemstrand Road, adjacent to the Ascend Fitness Center and along the access road to the ECUA facility.

In an email, Scott Holmes of Ready Land said the 125 lots will be about 6,000 square feet each.

“We would be interested in discussing the potential for townhomes to be built on the back portion,” Holmes said in his email to the county. He acknowledged that there are “significant” wetlands on the property that will become open space.

The plans are set for a 1 p.m. Wednesday pre-application meeting with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

NorthEscambia.com graphics.