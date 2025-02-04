Motorbike Rider Seriously Injured In Highway 29 Crash With Vehicle

A motorbike rider was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle Monday night in Cantonment.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Highway 29, near Grocery Outlet.

The motorbike rider was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to a Pensacola hospital. An update on their condition was not available.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigation is continuing.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.