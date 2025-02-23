Molino Library Hosting Photography Meetup Group Monday Afternoon

February 23, 2025

Interested in learning morning about photography?

The Molino Library will host a photography group at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Whether you are taking photos with your phone or a professional camera, the group is open to everyone.

At the first meeting, the group will explore the magic of light and how it can transform a simple photo into art. Participants will learn the basics of using natural and artificial light to enhance compositions, capture emotion, and create striking images.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

