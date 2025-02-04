Man Charged With Felony Hit And Run In Century Crash That Injured Five

A Milton man has been charged with a hit and run crash Saturday night hit and run crash in Century that injured five people, including children.

Dexter Ivey Smith, 35, was charged with felony hit and run for failure to stop or remain on scene at a crash with injury, along with misdemeanor battery and driving with a revoked license.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 29 near the southern town limits.

The driver of a northbound pickup truck had slowed to make a right-hand turn onto Salter’s Lake Road. That’s when a northbound SUV driven by Smith approached at a high rate of speed and struck the pickup truck, according to troopers. The pickup truck overturned multiple times, coming to rest on the shoulder just north of Salter’s Lake Road. Smith’s SUV rotated into the paved median of Highway 29.

The 38-year-old female driver of the pickup truck and his passengers — a 45-year-old male, 18-year-old male, 13-year-old male and a 6-year-old female — all received minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

A witness told troopers that a while male in his mid-thirties with short black hair and a long nose fled from the scene. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office later received a call of a man matching the description outside a nearby home. The witness was able to identify Smith as the driver that fled the scene of the crash.

FHP said Smith was also charged with battery for throwing a flashlight at the passenger of the second vehicle.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.