LaBetty Hardy Drew Singleton

LaBetty Hardy Drew Singleton was born August 13, 1934, and passed away February 1, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Benjamin Hardy and Hattie Phillips Hardy; her first husband, Joseph Carl Drew; her sisters, Lucille Zeringue, Lois Hall, Linda Garrick, and Lanette “Nett” Hardy; her brothers, Louie Hardy, Leslie Hardy, Lamar Hardy and Leonard “Pete” Hardy.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of thirty-four years, Gene Autry Singleton; her sons, Steve (Beth) Drew, Kelly (Jennifer) Drew, Keith Drew; stepchildren, Janet S. (Tim) McCraney, Janine S. (Charlie) Walker, Autry Singleton; her sisters, Latisha Phillips, Sarah Coon; her grandchildren, Sandi (Travis) Sims, Nicholas (Jocelyn) Drew, Jaime (Bruce) Smith, Joseph (Kasey) Drew, and her nine great grandchildren.

Betty was born in Atmore, Alabama and was a 1954 graduate of Escambia County High School. She was selected to the Azalea Trail Maids Court in Mobile her senior year. She soon married her beloved Carl in 1955. They enjoyed life and raised their sons with the same work ethic and conviction they exemplified. Betty took great pride in her work at Vanity Fair where she immensely enjoyed her friend groups. After Carl’s death, she married Gene Singleton in 1990. Both being retired, they traveled on many trips together, kept grandchildren, and enjoyed home life. Betty was gifted in cooking, a skilled seamstress, loved shopping, loved her coffee, and loved her weekly visits to the “beauty shop”.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor Mike von Keyserling officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Nicholas Drew, Joseph Drew, Travis Sims, Bruce Smith, Drew Sims and Asher Sims.